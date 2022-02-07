Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Jan. 28

DOMESTIC: At 12:12 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the 100 block of South Broadway. A verbal argument broke out between a married couple, and they both decided to remain at the residence. There were no school-aged children present.

SHOPLIFTING: At 3:01 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue on a reported theft. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a red single cab Chevy S10 truck as it had left the listed address. Julus Newton received a misdemeanor citation for theft by deception and was informed of his court date after admitting to the theft. Video surveillance has been submitted as evidence.

Jan. 30

ASSAULT: At 2:01 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Russ Road on a reported assault. The female complainant advised she had been in a fight with Jennifer Lucas, whom she stated had pulled her off of a bar stool and began assaulting her. Video surveillance confirmed the story. Contact with Lucas was made in reference to the incident, and she admitted to confronting the female complainant. A misdemeanor citation was issued for disorderly conduct and Lucas was informed of her court date.

Jan. 31

WANTED PERSON: At 1:48 p.m., while on patrol, officers observed a known wanted person walking in the 600 block of Sater Street. Cody Lavy was placed under arrest for a bench warrant for failure to appear for a probation revocation hearing on an original charge of OVI. Lavy also has three other warrants, and he is being held on no bond.

Feb. 1

VEH TRESPASS: At 6:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street where a known suspect was charged with vehicle trespass after being found in another subject’s vehicle. Joshua Hayes was observed inside a vehicle registered to someone else and admitted to being cold and hungry, and said he was inside the vehicle looking for what he could find. He was issued a misdemeanor citation and released.

MISC. COMPLAINT: At 6:22 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East Third Street on a reported disorderly subject. Through investigation, a handgun was seized as evidence. Upon arrival, officers met with John Lore who was visibly upset and intoxicated. It was later found that Lore had been convicted on a felony drug charge in 2009 through the Preble County Sheriff’s Office which prohibits him from owning or being in possession of any firearms. The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for having weapons under disability.

PRIV. PROP. ACC.: At 7:15 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of North Chippewa Drive on a reported private property accident. Upon arrival, the male victim advised his 2005 Honda Sedan had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot behind the residence. There were markings on the rear driver’s side quarter panel and pieces of broken tail light on the ground alongside a while plastic piece of bumper. It was found to be the neighbor’s fault and insurance information was exchanged.

DRUGS: At 11:31, while on patrol, officers in the 400 block of Ash Street recognized a known female subject who had an active warrant and an arrest was made. Wyonna Douglas had an active warrant for failure to appear for a jail commitment with no bond. A loaded syringe with an unknown clear liquid inside and two empty syringes was found on persons. An unknown crystal like substance inside a small glass container which Douglas advised was a little bit of methamphetamine was also found. Both the clear liquid and unknown white crystal substance were packaged and placed into property to be sent to the BCI for a criminal analysis. Douglas was then transported to the jail.

Feb. 2

WANTED PERSON: At 4:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a subject with an active warrant. Shawn Martin had an active felony warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine with no bond. Officers arrested Martin and transported him to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: At 11:05 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of East Fourth Street in reference to a suspicious person complaint. The female complainant stated a male subject had just knocked on her door before asking her if he could come inside because he was cold. The male advised the female that his name was Foster. Anthony Foster was described and located at the 200 block of Wagner Avenue, and it was found that he has an active warrant out of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear on a drug paraphernalia offense with a bond of $2,500. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail pending extradition from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

PRIV. PROP. ACC.: At 2:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Kitchen Aid Way in reference to a private property accident. The male complainant advised his passenger side door to his 2007 Block Ford pickup truck was damaged. A small indentation on the passenger side door with a little white paint transfer was observed. The owner of the White Chevrolet van was asked about the incident and she stated she might have struck the truck but later stated she didn’t. At this time, officers are unable to positively say that the female struck the other vehicle. Insurance information was exchanged.

