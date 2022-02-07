BMI Event Center presents Bloodgood, Whitecross Feb. 19

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 19, an exclusive performance only available at BMI Event Center — Bloodgood, with special guest Whitecross, hosted by Chris Jericho.

The music and mission of Bloodgood has been a vital stepping stone and driving force in the maturing process of Christian Metal since their 1986 self-titled debut release. Platinum-selling sophomore record “Detonation” strengthened the band’s signature style of theatrics, power and emotion — staples that would solidify their place in rock music history. Bloodgood’s music has been released all over the world, spanning seven studio albums and several official live releases in their discography. In 2010, Bloodgood was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame for the group’s influential contributions to the music industry thus far.

Whitecross is an American Christian metal band from Illinois, formed in 1985 by singer Scott Wenzel and guitarist Rex Carroll, and re-formed in 2000. The band won three Dove Awards in the 1990s.

In the world of pro wrestling, Chris Jericho is a seven-time world champion, having won the AEW Championship, WWE Championship, WCW Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. He is also a record nine-time Intercontinental Champion, two-time United States Champion, and the fourth WWE Grand Slam Champion. Outside of wrestling, he is also known as the lead singer of the heavy metal band Fozzy. He is also a wildly successful online influencer from with millions of followers on Instagram, and Facebook. Plus a top podcast in “Talk Is Jericho.”

Bloodgood with special guest Whitecross, hosted by Chris Jericho, will perform on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the BMI Event Center. Single tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased online at www.bmikarts.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main Street.