Greenville Federal an Impresario Sponsor of DCCA’s 2021-2022 season

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) recognizes Greenville Federal as an Impresario sponsor of the upcoming special event presentation of Motones & Jerseys: In Concert, at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Feb. 26. This special event begins at 8 p.m. Greenville Federal also supports DCCA’s Family Theatre Series, and Arts in Education programs, which benefit Darke County youth and their families. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, “DCCA is grateful for Greenville Federal’s sponsorship at the Impresario Level, DCCA’s highest level of sponsorship, which helps enable our efforts to provide culturally enriching experiences for the citizens of our community.”

This show features nearly fifty of the greatest songs of the twentieth century, sung by two groups of stellar singers backed by an awesome band,” explained David Warner, DCCA Artistic Director. “The Motones sing songs made popular by the likes of Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and Marvin Gaye; the Jerseys perform music from Franki Valli and the Four Seasons, the Beach Boys, the Beatles, and more in a playful competition where everyone wins,” Mr. Warner concluded. He also stated that the sing-off concludes with each member of the audience getting the opportunity to vote for their favorite, adding to the excitement. Tickets for Motones & Jerseys: In Concert are $40 for adults, and $20 for students and can be purchased on DCCA’s website DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Presenting three shows each season, the goal of the DCCA Family Theatre Series is to inspire the imaginations of the young and young at heart, and encourage the expression of creativity, while introducing new audiences to the joy and wonder of live performances. Returning to St. Clair Memorial Hall in 2022, DCCA’s Family Theatre Series season opens with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s Rapunzel’s Hairy Fairy Tale, featuring the classic fairy tale of “Rapunzel” in an exciting world-premiere musical adaptation adventure on Sunday, Feb. 27. The performance takes the stage at 2 p.m. Other Family Theatre Series presentations for this season include Virginia Repertory Children’s Theatre’s adaptation of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad on Sunday, Mar. 13, On Sunday, Apr. 24, the series concludes with Mr. C making the ordinary extraordinary in his Full STEAM Ahead Live performance. General admission tickets for each of the Family Theatre presentations cost $5.

Through DCCA’s Arts In Education programs, professional artists perform for every grade level of every public school in Darke County. Zak Morgan (grades K to 3), a Grammy nominated children’s musician, shared silly songs and stories of self-encouragement; Robert Post Comedy Show (grades 4 to 6) presented a one-man variety show which educated, entertained, engaged, and empowered students to explore their own potential; Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience (grades 7 and 8) performed at St. Clair Memorial Hall for Jr. High students; and The Moxie Strings (grades 9 to 12) presented a high-energy event redefining strings’ role in contemporary music.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908 or visit our website DarkeCountyArts.org.