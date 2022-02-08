Tri-Village NHS implements ‘I am a Reader’ project

Staff report

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village National Honor Society (TV NHS) members under the direction of their advisor, Mr. John P. Beard, spent a morning with first graders enjoying some small group fiction reading as part of the “I am a Reader Project.”

The I am a Reader Project became a reality this year thanks to the generous donations of community. This program allowed the TV NHS to purchase grade-level appropriate books for every first grader to have as their own. More than 65 students received books in which they wrote their names, marking the books as truly theirs to keep.

Beard said the program is meant to give younger students the ability to link positive interactions with reading, adding the older students really took an active part in the planning of this along with the first grade teachers. The committee chair, senior Kylie Beisner, communicated to set up the day, which is just the type of school activity that builds an interest in reading and makes an investment in education within the community.

Beard explained the TV NHS plans to have future activity days with the first graders using these books as well as focus on new non-fiction books in the spring.