Advocate reporter to participate in Cupid’s Undie Run

Staff report

DAYTON — On Feb. 19, the Cupid’s Undie Run will take place in Dayton, to raise money for a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts will be participating in the approximately one-mile run.

“I was intrigued by the idea of an underwear race in cold weather, and then when I saw it was for such a worthwhile cause, I had to do it,” Watts stated.

NF is a genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in the nervous system. As there are three different types of NF, tumors sometimes develop on the spinal cord and brain; in other cases, they form on nerve tissue under the skin. While considered a rare disease, more than two million people worldwide suffer from NF. According to the NF Clinics Association, it is more prevalent than some better-known conditions such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, and Huntington’s disease, combined.

The idea behind Cupid’s Undie Run is that people affected by NF cannot cover up their tumors. As Cupid’s website states, “They can’t put clothes on to feel more comfortable, so why should we?” Since 2010, the organization has raised over $21,700,000 for NF research. The money is paying off — a ground-breaking clinical trial saw 70 percent of participants experience 20-to-50 percent reductions in tumors.

According to the 10-day forecast, Watts and her fellow runners may get a break on the weather, as a high of 40 degrees is predicted. To donate to her fundraising efforts, visit https://my.cupids.org/TammyWatts. One hundred percent of the net proceeds go to Cupid’s Undie Run partner, Children’s Tumor Foundation, the world’s leader in NF research.