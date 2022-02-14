2 suspects in custody following chase

By Michael Ullery

[email protected]

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Two men are in custody following a car and foot chase that included deputies from both Darke and Miami counties along with assistance from both West Milton and Covington police.

Garrett L. Ludwig, 28, of Vandalia and Matthew L. Roddy, 32, of Miamisburg are in the Miami County Jail where they will face criminal charges. Both men are also being held on multiple felony arrest warrants from other jurisdictions.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said that the situation began Feb. 10 when the pair allegedly stole a vehicle in Fairborn, then drove to the village of New Madison where they were witnessed attempting to break in to a business. The business owner spotted the pair and called Darke County Sheriff’s deputies.

A deputy soon spotted the pair and a chase ensued.

The suspects fled into Miami County where, according to Chief Deputy Steve Lord, the pair abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A search produced nothing.

A short time later, “a citizen, maybe a township employee, saw some suspicious activity, like two males getting picked up by a female,” said Lord.

The citizen called Miami County 9-1-1 then began following the vehicle. During this time, the suspects are reported to have thrown items at the citizen as he followed.

The suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot on a property along Harshbarger Road. Miami County deputies with mutual aide from Covington and West Milton officers began a foot chase, which included remaining in foot pursuit when the suspects crossed an icy stream.

Both Ludwig and Roddy were taken into custody. The female driver who picked the men up was detained by deputies and could face criminal charges for her part in the chase.

In addition to charges pertaining to the chase, Roddy is being held on a felony parole violation pertaining to a robbery as well as a warrant for obstruction official business.

Outstanding warrants for Ludwig include a warrant for fraud, on for receiving stolen property and another for forgery.

Sheriff Duchak said that both men exhibited signs of narcotics use.