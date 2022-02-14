Versailles to celebrate 2022 National FFA Week

Staff report

VERSAILLES — From its beginnings in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America, the National FFA organization today reaches out to all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. FFA is committed to developing character and leadership skills, as well as preparing members for a lifetime of civic leadership, and career success.

The focus of National FFA Week is to tell the community, and the country, about the great opportunities available through FFA. As a part of National FFA Week, Versailles FFA members will have inserts in local church bulletins. The FFA has also planned theme days, and daily FFA/Ag trivia for the high school and middle school students, with prizes for the winners. Versailles FFA also has several career development events planned: FFA Bingo, making tie blankets for Rustic Hope, and St. Vincent DePaul, having a member breakfast to thank fruit sellers, coloring contest, award seniors with goodie bags, and show appreciation for our teachers with a staff breakfast, and goodie bags in their mailboxes. The Versailles FFA will also conduct an FFA Meeting with officer elections, have an alumni meeting, conduct middle school Ag and junior high FFA, and serve the community a free omelet breakfast on Feb 27.

The Versailles FFA will collect Youth Farm Displays and Ag Photography for the omelet breakfast. Versailles FFA members are the leaders of tomorrow and are dedicated to community service activities, such as a canned food drive, Toys for Tots, and nursing home visits.

Whether it’s working with elementary children, or serving as a chapter officer, FFA members make a positive difference on those around them. They are success-oriented students who are driven to achieve their goals. FFA builds leaders, and leaders impact the future. FFA members have opportunities to attend national leadership conferences, start their own businesses, and apply for awards and scholarships. Through classroom instruction and hands-on learning, agricultural education and FFA are making a positive difference in the lives of students. FFA members are our future engineers, scientists, teachers and producers. One of every five Americans are employed in the food, fiber and natural resources industries, and FFA members are preparing for one of 330 careers in agriculture.