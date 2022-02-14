MVCTC students advance to State BPA contests

Staff report

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Business Professionals of America (BPA) students participated in the Region Three Workplace Skills Assessment Contests. According to BPA.org, “The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide all students with the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills learned through business education curricula. Students prepare for and compete in contests under six assessment areas including Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, Marketing & Communication, and Health Administration.”

Schools competing in the BPA Region Three include Covington, Franklin Monroe MVCTC Business Satellite Program, Greenville, Huber Heights MVCTC Interactive Multimedia Satellite Program, MVCTC Main Campus Business Programs, Milton-Union MVCTC Business Academy Satellite Program, Mississinawa Valley MVCTC Business Academy Satellite Program, and Tipp City.

The BPA Region Three guest speaker was MVCTC Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Rhonda Phillips. Dr. Phillips shared inspiration on finding your passion in life.

The following 64 students qualified to compete in the Ohio BPA Contest this March in Columbus.

Advanced Desktop Publishing

• 1st Place – Jessica Thomas, Media & Video Production Junior from Ansonia

• 3rd Place – Bra’Kayla Harris, Media & Video Production Senior from Northmont

Advanced Interview Skills

• 1st Place – Hailey Howard, Sports Management & Marketing Senior from Troy Christian

Advanced Office Systems & Procedures

• 2nd Place – Kaydence Hodgin, Business Ownership Senior from Milton-Union

Advanced Spreadsheet Applications

• 1st Place – Reed Howell, Computer Repair & Technical Support Senior from Vandalia-Butler

Advanced Word Processing Skills

• 1st Place – Elliana Scheckel, Business Ownership Senior from Troy Christian

Banking & Finance

• 1st Place – Parker Bickel, Business Ownership Senior from Northmont

• 2nd Place – Sukhraj Sandhu, Business Ownership Senior from West Carrollton

• 4th Place – Trevor Karnehm, Business Ownership Junior from Miami East

Broadcast News Production Team

• 1st Place – The Media & Video Production Team of Madelaine Gantt (Franklin Monroe), Jewelia McKinley (Eaton), and Logan Myers (Brookville)

Business Law & Ethics

• 1st Place – Madison Short, Business Ownership Senior from Vandalia-Butler

C++ Programming

• 1st Place – Chase Morris, Computer Coding & Web Applications Senior from Huber Heights

• 2nd Place – Jeremiah Byrd, Computer Coding & Web Applications Junior from Miamisburg

• 3rd Place – Nathan Moles, Computer Coding & Web Applications Junior from Northmont

Computer Animation Team

• 1st Place – The Media & Video Production Team of Rose Combs (Northmont), Hannah Gudorf (Vandalia-Butler), and Wilton Oliver (Vandalia-Butler)

Computer Network Technology

• 1st Place – David Pryor, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from West Carrollton

• 2nd Place – Connor Grooms, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from Carlisle

• 3rd Place – Elijah Wood, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from Northmont

Computer Security

• 1st Place – Eric Davis, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Vandalia-Butler

• 2nd Place – Ethan Davis, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Northmont

• 3rd Place – Alexander Jackson, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Miamisburg

Database Application

• 1st Place – Dalton Poffenberger, Computer Repair & Technical Support Junior from West Carrollton

• 2nd Place – Brody Stall, Computer Repair & Technical Support Senior from Vandalia-Butler

• 3rd Place – Isaac Thompson, Computer Repair & Technical Support Junior from Trotwood-Madison

Device Configuration & Troubleshooting

• 1st Place – Daniel Cox, Computer Repair & Technical Support Senior from Vandalia-Butler

• 2nd Place – Peyton McCartney, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Greenville

• 3rd Place – William Mays, Computer Repair & Technical Support Senior from West Carrollton

Ethics & Professionalism

• 1st Place – Jayla Jordan, Business Ownership Junior from Trotwood-Madison

Fundamental Desktop Publishing

• 2nd Place – Paul Cook, Business Ownership Junior from Twin Valley South

Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications

• 1st Place – Oswaldo Becerril, Business Ownership Junior from Vandalia-Butler

• 2nd Place – Ethan Spurgeon, Computer Repair & Technical Support Junior from Milton-Union

Health Administration Procedures

• 1st Place – Lacey Naff, Medical Office Management Junior from Milton-Union

• 2nd Place – Hailey Sakal, Medical Office Management Junior from Milton-Union

• 3rd Place – Shantelle Hall, Medical Office Management Junior from Huber Heights

Health Insurance & Medical Billing—PILOT

• 1st Place – Marayna Haworth, Medical Office Management Junior from Northmont

• 2nd Place – Haley Orick, Medical Office Management Junior from West Carrollton

• 3rd Place – Nicholas Sammons, Medical Office Management Junior from Brookville

ICD-10-CM Medical Diagnostic Coding

• 1st Place – Kassie Loveless, Medical Office Management Senior from Twin Valley South

• 2nd Place – Kiera Blankenship, Medical Office Management Senior from Preble Shawnee

• 3rd Place – Bre’yana Ruffin, Medical Office Management Junior from Northmont

Java Programming

• 1st Place – Jayden Campbell, Computer Programming & Web Applications Senior from New Lebanon

• 2nd Place – Joshua Barnes, Computer Programming & Web Applications Senior from Huber Heights

• 3rd Place – Jacob Lewis, Computer Programming & Web Applications Senior from Northmont

Linux Operating System Fundamentals

• 1st Place – Patton Pierce, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from Milton-Union

• 2nd Place – Jacob Fenton, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from Vandalia-Butler

Network Administration Using Cisco

• 1st Place – Cayden Bouas, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from Northmont

• 2nd Place – David Wilson, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Northmont

• 3rd Place – Reese Horn, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Tri-County North

Payroll Accounting

• 2nd Place – Kaylee Myers, Business Ownership Senior from Tipp City

Presentation Management—Team

• 1st Place – The Business Ownership Team of Ramaree’ Montgomery (Northridge), Andrew Rickard (Eaton), Noah Riley (Northmont), and Katelyn Shockley (Carlisle)

Python Programming—PILOT

• 1st Place – Cato Mayberry, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Junior from Thurgood Marshall

Server Administration Using Microsoft

• 1st Place – Trent Schweikhardt, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from Bethel

• 2nd Place – Elliot Wallen, Computer Networking & Cyber Security Senior from New Lebanon

Video Production Team

• 1st Place – The Media & Video Production Team of Gavin Czarnecki (Vandalia-Butler), Mason Gardner (Miami East), Carter Lewis (Milton-Union), and Alex Wireman (Milton-Union).

Business Professionals of America is the premier CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organization) for students pursuing careers in business management, information technology, finance, office administration, health administration and other related career fields.

With 45,000 members in over 1,800 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico, as well as an international presence in China, Haiti and Peru, BPA is an organization that supports business and information technology educators by offering co-curricular exercises based on national standards.

The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.