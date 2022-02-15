Chocolate walk this weekend

Arcanum News for the week of Feb. 14, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Grab some friends and stroll through the unique shops this Friday and Saturday for the Lewisburg Annual Chocolate Walk and look for some perfect treasures! You can accomplish this all while enjoying some sweet chocolate treats! Here is a list of the businesses that are participating with their shop hours. Back Door Antiques and Crafts, 217 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 18 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 19 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Brick Rhod Antiques and Bistro, 109 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 18 12 to 5 p.m., and Feb. 19 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; C Sharp Antiques, 109 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 18 12 to 4 p.m., and Feb. 19 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Country Charm, 2567 U.S. Route 40, Feb. 18 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Feb. 19 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Gatherings on the Green Top Flour & Confectionary,7500 Salem Road, Feb. 18 12 to 5 p.m., and Feb. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Haven, 214 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 19 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; H.E. Singer Blacksmith Shop, 115 E. Dayton Street, Feb. 19 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Livin’ on Dreams Boutique, 201 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 18 12 to 5 p.m., and Feb. 19 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Renee’s Treasure, 126 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 18 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Feb. 19 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Yankee Clover Mercantile, 208 N. Commerce Street, Feb. 18 12 to 5 p.m. and Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Another opportunity is to finish your evening at the Lewisburg Community Center, 261 E. Clay Street on Saturday, Feb. 19 for a Community Euchre Night! Sign-up starts at 5 p.m. Enjoy!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has announced that they will be hold an Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 17 the day of the Arcanum Alumni Trojan Homecoming event. The Open House is for AHS Alumni and will also be open to the public. This years’ Honored Classes are 75th anniversary 1945-1946-1947, 50th anniversary 1970-1971-1972; and, 25th anniversary 1995-1996-1997; the multiple honored classes are due to the inability to have an alumni event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Come reminisce with your classmates prior to attending the Alumni-Homecoming event. Check out those old school yearbooks and memorabilia.

Congratulations to Camden Pfahler and Hunter Eley for representing Arcanum-Butler during the District Spelling Bee on Jan. 20. A special congratulations to Hunter Eley for being named Darke County Champion. Hunter will represent Arcanum at the state competition later this month.

Several Arcanum middle school choir students were chosen to participate in the OMEA District 11 Honor Choir Festival on Jan. 15 to 16, 2022. Congrats to students were Elleigh Baker, Sara Netzley, Kiryn Burns, Andrae Via, and Clark Dues for being chosen.

Franklin-Monroe Athletic Boosters will be holding a Monte Carlo Night & Dinner on Mar. 19 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Romer’s Catering & Entertainment, 118 E. Main Street, Greenville, Ohio. Tickets are $50 for 1 or $90 for 2. Please call 614-578-4750 or 937-564-8895 for more information. There will be a 50/50 drawing, DJ Entertainment, Cash Bar, Black Jack, Texas Hold’Em, and Showdown. Dinner is also included with the price of the ticket.

The Arcanum Garden Club will hold its annual organizational meeting on Mar. 10 at the Arcanum Public Library in the upstairs Meeting Room. Organizers state, “Come GROW with us! The Arcanum Garden Club invites you to join and/or volunteer!” I know I am looking forward to what they have planned for the planters and flowers for the spring and summer!

A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon-Landis Road, is excited to announce a new division that will pair perfectly with what they do! A.R. Chocolates had its grand opening this past Saturday, Feb, 12. They offer molded candies to chocolate dipped Oreos and as expected, some things you may have never thought of, they will add our twist to the chocolate world. This is the second of three new ventures that they are adding this year.

Former football coach, teacher, and school administrator, Martin Montgomery passed away last week. Mr. Montgomery, as he was known to his students was also a member of the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Cradle of Coaches of Miami University (Ohio). He learned football coaching first from Woody Hayes while a student at Ohio State and from “Bo” Schembechler when he transferred to the University of Michigan. Martin was also a world champion weightlifter and held the world record for lifting 505 pounds in the 60 to 64 age group. Martin was a medical miracle as he competed many years in retirement with severe heart disease, setting state and world records. Martin made his home in Eaton, Ohio and Bonita Springs, Florida with his wife of 56 years, Karen. A Celebration of Life will be at the Schoolhouse Winery, north of Eaton, Ohio on July 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Winery is the former red brick schoolhouse that served as a seed house for the Montgomery farm where Martin grew up. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.

