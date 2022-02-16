Jennifer Overholser joins Main Street Greenville Board

Staff report

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice congratulates Jennifer Overholser on joining Main Street Greenville Board.

Jennifer Overholser, Marketing Specialist at EverHeart Hospice, was recently selected to join the Board of Directors for Main Street Greenville.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation, and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. Their 15-member volunteer Board of Directors is comprised of local community members and business owners who have a passion for seeing Greenville grow and thrive.

As an artist, Jennifer appreciates the beauty of Greenville’s historic buildings, but recognizes the downtown area as so much more than that. It’s a thriving community of businesses and patrons who support them.

“These are places where friendships are made and maintained over a great meal or cup of coffee,where shop owners recognize their customers, and small business dreams come true. Not every small city can say the same,” Overholser said.

When asked what she felt about joining the Board, Jennifer shared,

“I am proud to live in this area and am excited to continue the efforts of everyone who has helped make our downtown what it is today.”

Jennifer was also recently selected as President of the Greenville Art Guild. In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys art and specializes in oil painting, with her artwork currently featured at the Penny Jane Art Gallery in Coldwater. Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Painting and Visual Communication from Otterbein University. She resides in Greenville with her husband, Josh.