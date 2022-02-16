Greenville City Council discusses projects, contracts

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — The City Council of Greenville held its regular meeting on Feb. 15. The first item on the agenda was a zoning amendment recommendation from limited industrial commercial to planned unit development on North Broadway. The Planning and Zoning committee gave this amendment unfavorable recommendation, which council voted to accept.

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk discussed several ongoing projects, including replacing lead lines in the area of Euclid, Wayne, Harrison, and Fourth Streets. “We just have to keep applying for funding,” Delk stated, adding that the project cost is nearly $1 million already. He acknowledged that there is probably at least $20 million worth of lead in the city system that needs replaced.

Delk also stated that a bid was expected sometime around the first of March, for a bike trail starting at the intersection of Ohio and Martin streets. The design stage of the project is near completion.

Wastewater Superintendent Don Knife explained to Council the need for a new phosphorus analyzer and effluent blower. A permit from the Ohio EPA requires that one milligram per one liter of phosphorus can be in the water as it leaves the plant. The new analyzer will replace one from 2012, which costs $3,000 per month to maintain; the new design will cost $1,000 a month. Council voted to authorize the Safety Service Director to enter into contract with BL Anderson for both the phosphorus analyzer, and the effluent blower.

Greenville City Council meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday of every month, at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the City Building, 100 Public Square, in Greenville.