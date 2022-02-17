OSU Extension announces Ohio Saves Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague are proud to partner in celebrating “Ohio Saves Week,” Feb. 21 to 25, 2022, an annual statewide campaign that encourages individuals and families to check in on their finances by highlighting several key areas that contribute to financial stability.

Beginning an automatic saving plan, reducing debt, and planning for retirement, and unexpected expenses are all strategies to help build a more stable financial situation.

“Whether you’re a high school student preparing for life after graduation or an older adult working toward retirement, financial literacy education can ensure you’re ready to navigate any challenge that lies ahead,” said Sprague. “Ohio Saves Week is a great opportunity to evaluate your goals and take advantage of the resources available to help Ohioans secure a sound financial future.”

Throughout Ohio Saves Week, OSU Extension will share information and helpful tools through social media to encourage Ohioans to set and carry out a savings goal. A variety of virtual events will also be held to build more financially resilient households in our state, including virtual webinars about “Saving Under Pressure” and how to “Save Automatically.”

OSU Extension, which is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), offers financial management assistance and financial literacy instruction in Ohio’s counties through its Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Youth Development programming.

“Promoting effective savings strategies is key in Extension’s effort to help Ohio households build a more stable and resilient financial future,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State’s vice president for agricultural administration and CFAES dean. “We appreciate the partnership of Treasurer Sprague in highlighting OSU Extension’s work throughout our local communities.”

Ohioans can learn more about the Ohio Saves campaign and sign the pledge to commit to a savings goal today. For more information on Ohio Saves please contact Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Ohio State Extension, Darke County, at 937-548-5215 or [email protected]