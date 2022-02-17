CMA Church welcomes new pastor

Staff report

GREENVILLE — CMA Church of Greenville, Ohio, willing be holding an installation service for its new pastor, Aaron Hostetter, 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the CMA Church facility, 306 Devor Street, Greenville.

Pastor Hostetter comes to CMA from Fairhaven Church in Dayton, Ohio – Northmont Campus. He was an elder at his prior church, assistant chaplain with U.S. Army, has more than eight years of youth ministry experience, saw himself as a witness for Christ at City BBQ where he worked, and seeks to be faithful in leading his family in the Lord.

Pastor Hostetter earned his certification from Pastoral Leadership Institute (six-year program) and is a licensed minister in the Christian & Missionary Alliance Denomination.

He is joined in his ministry by his wife Sarah, and three kids: Daniel, Matthew, and Chloe.

As a church body, CMA people are excited to have Aaron and his family join what God is doing through our church family. They sense that God has had His fingerprints in the entire process leading up to Pastor Hostetter being the new lead shepherd of CMA.

As elder from the church, Gary Knick says, “Aaron is young, energetic, compassionate, caring, full of love for this family. He is always seeking the Spirit’s leading. He speaks truth — if he doesn’t know he will find out. Works well with the elders and leadership of the church. He is seeking unity in this body and is helping us to embrace the calling that God has for each of us, which is Jesus words, ‘Therefore go and make disciples.’”