Three arrested after weekend accidents

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — A flurry of roadway accidents occurred in Darke County over the weekend, resulting in a number of arrests.

ACCIDENT w/INJURY: At 5:56 p.m. Feb. 18, 2022, Darke County deputies along with the Ansonia Rescue, Gettysburg Fire, and Gettysburg Rescue were dispatched in reference to an accident with injury. A red and gray 1994 Ford F-150 driven by Mark Malott, 62, of Versailles was traveling north on Schroder Road when he failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign traveling into a taupe 2012 Lincoln Mk-x driven by Darla Allread, 61, of Versailles. Malott was treated and released on the scene, Allread was extracted by mechanical means and transported to Wayne ER. Ms. Allread’s front passenger Randy Allread, 63, of Versailles was also transported to Wayne ER. Two juvenile passengers in Ms. Allread’s car were also treated and released at the scene.

Malott was arrested at the scene for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was also found to be driving under suspension, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, and failure to yield from a stop sign.

ROLL OVER: At 12:52 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022, Darke County deputies responded to the 2500 block of Hollansburg Richmond Road in reference to a suspicious person walking in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a roll-over accident, and investigation revealed a black 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Maggie Phillips ,18, of Hollansburg was traveling south on Hollansburg Richmond Road when she failed to negotiate a curve traveling off the right side of the roadway. The jeep rolled several times before coming to rest, and Phillips had left the scene prior to deputies arrival but was located shortly after. Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene and transported Ms. Phillips to Wayne ER with minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash. Charges are pending further investigation.

HIGH SPEED CHASE: At 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2022, Michael Travis Pearson was arrested for several traffic and criminal law violations. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a Gray 2017 Ford Fusion fled northbound on State Route 118 at a high rate of speed after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The Versailles Police Department and Ansonia Police Department responded to the scene and assisted with the apprehension of the driver, Pearson, 21, of Ansonia, in order to stop him on Main Street in Ansonia. Pearson was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he is being held for failure to comply and driving under suspension. He will also be charged with possession of marijuana, having expired license plates, and for a speed violation.

SINGLE VEHICLE: At 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2022, Darke County deputies, Liberty Township Fire Dept., and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the 300 block of North Main Street in Palestine in reference to a single vehicle accident.

Investigation revealed Jason Perdue, 51, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on N. Main Street when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle. He traveled off the right side of the road before striking a utility pole. Tri-Village Rescue treated and released Perdue at the scene before he was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with OVI and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter, email [email protected]