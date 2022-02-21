Bradford announces latest CDE success

By Isabella Brewer

Bradford-UVCC FFA Reporter

BRADFORD — In the FFA, members are given the opportunity to compete in a wide range of contests called Career Development Events (CDEs). One of those events is public speaking, which has different levels within it. Freshmen are able to compete in a level of public speaking called Creed Speaking. To compete, members must memorize the entire five paragraphs of the FFA Creed, complete with hand motions, attention to speaking tone, movement, and many other elements of giving a good speech. They are then asked a few questions by the judges and scored throughout the entire time.

Bradford-UVCC FFA had two competitors in the sub-district creed speaking contest on Feb. 1 at the Upper Valley Career Center. After starting practice in October, Megan Wood and Avery Helman showed up and represented Bradford well. Megan placed second at sub-districts and Avery placed third. While they both did excellent, only the top two winners moved on, which left Megan to move on to districts representing Bradford. On Feb. 16, at Coldwater High School, Megan was set to compete at 4:20 p.m. Among the 10 contestants in District 9, Megan placed first and will be moving forward to the state competition on Mar. 4. She is among the top 20 creed speakers in the state of Ohio who will all be competing for the number one spot. Bradford has full confidence and is very excited to support Megan on her journey to state.