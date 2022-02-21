Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Feb. 2

PARKING PROBLEM: At 1:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sugar Maple Drive and Highland Drive reference a parking complaint. The vehicles in question had been parked in the street for weeks without moving. The white 1993 Dodge Ram 250 van and red 1998 Dodge pickup truck were ran through LEADS/NCIC and both belong to a man who is deceased and both registrations had expired. The vehicles were towed by Hurds Towing and Dillman’s Towing. Photographs were taken of both vehicles and a photo log was filled out.

Feb. 15

DRUGS: At 5:33 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Ash Street in reference to a bag of suspected drugs being found on the street. Upon arrival, the female witness who was able to locate the clear small plastic baggy containing a crystal like substance on the west side of the street. The suspected drugs were recovered and brought back to Greenville PD where they are placed into property to be disposed of.

FORGERY: At 10:38 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of East Main Street on a reported trespassing complaint. The female complainant stated an unknown male subject entered the store and attempted to pay for items using a fake $20 bill. She had kept the fake bill and told the subject to leave. Officers kept the $20 bill and transported it to the Greenville Police Department to be stored as evidence. It is noted that the bill had “Motion Picture Use” and “Not for Legal Tender” written on it. The female complainant was advised to call if the subject was to return, so he can be identified.

Feb. 16

WANTED PERSON: At 4:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tiffin Street in reference to a 911 hang up. During the investigation, officers came in contact and apprehended Justin Thobe who had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, no bond. He was transported to the Darke County Jail.

DOMESTIC: At 6:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Central Avenue in reference to a domestic complaint. The complainant advised that Cody Bailey just hit his girlfriend during a domestic violence disturbance. Through investigation of the incident, Bailey became suicidal and belligerent when he climbed on the roof and started yelling he wanted his girlfriend to give him back his cell phone, and he made comments about possibly having a firearm with him and he wanted to end it by having officers shooting him. After 50 minute, Bailey came down and was arrested and later transported to Wayne HealthCare to be medically cleared after the statements he made. He was then transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to be held on charges of domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and inducing panic.

DOMESTIC: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Russ Road in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, yelling could be heard coming from the residence. Stephen Walters answered the door and was uncooperative and would not state what was happening inside the residence where crying could be heard. Walters admitted he had been drinking a little and took his prescription Xanax. His eyes were bloodshot, slurred speech, and had the smell of alcohol on his breath. Officers made contact with his children who stated Walters gets drunk often and gets mad for no reason. When he started yelling tonight, the eldest daughter tried to go outside to call her grandpa to pick them up, when Walters became agitated and tackled her in the yard, and he pulled her back into the house, causing a cut to her hand. Officers observed her shirt had been torn, and mud all over her clothing. Walters was transported to the Darke County Jail and was issued a citation reference domestic violence and endangering children, and advised of his court date. The complainant filled out a written statement stating he saw Walters tackle the female juvenile onto the ground before pushing her into the residence. Child protective services was contacted and informed of the incident.

Feb. 17

FORGERY: At 2:14 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wagner Avenue on a report of an unknown male passing counterfeit money. The female complainant stated that a 5’ 7” tall white male wearing a bandana over his face, with a brown Carhartt jacket, attempted to use a fake $100 bill to pay for two coffees, gasoline, and cigarettes. The female complainant kept the bill and the male subject took off on a green and white Mongoose bicycle, with a gas can attached. Video footage is in the works of being retrieved, and the bill, which had “Motion Picture Use” and “Not for Legal Tender” written on it, was transported to the Greenville PD where it will be placed into property as evidence.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]