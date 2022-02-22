Winter sports senior night

Arcanum News for the week of Feb. 21, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

On Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, all senior winter sport athletes were honored in a half-time ceremony between the Arcanum Boys’ JV and Varsity basketball games in the school gymnasium. Members of the following sports were honored with their parents: Gymnastics, Girls’ Basketball, Cheerleading, Swimming, and Boys’ Basketball.

Andrea Garrison was escorted on the court by her parents Curt and Kellie Garrison as the first senior gymnastics athlete. She has participated in band, bend mentoring program, gymnastics, track and field; National Honor Society (NHS), Students Against Drunk Drivers (SADD) club, academic team, and Future Farmers of American (FFA). Andrea plans to attend a 4-year college and major in chemical engineering.

Eliza Smith was joined by her parents Katy Boston and Darren Smith on the court for gymnastics. During high school, Eliza was active with the academic team, SADD club, band, and NHS. She plans to attend college and earn a Bachelor’s degree in astronomy and astrophysics.

Next the senior girls’ basketball team was introduced and escorted by their parents onto the court. In a previous article specifics about their high school career and future plans were shared a couple of weeks ago. Congratulations to Madelyn Fearon, Ellie Fout, Taylor Gray, Meghan McCans, and Hailey Unger. It has been an honor and delight to watch you grow and succeed not only on the basketball court but as young women and we wish you much success in your future, may you obtain all your hopes, dreams, and goals.

Deborah Lee, senior cheerleader, the daughter of Rob and Beth Rayburg was escorted into the gym next. She is a senior at Miami Valley Career and Technology Center (MVCTC) in the dental program and participated in SkillsUSA. She plans to continue that education and become a dental hygienist and work in a dental office.

Hailey Sager and her parents, Brian and Tabitha Sager were introduced next. She has been active in cheerleading, travel cheer team, dance student and teacher, and is an active member of NHS, FFA, and We are the Majority. She also attends MVCTC in the veterinary science program and has been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). She has worked as a kennel attendant and groomer and plans to continue her veterinary experiences as a kennel/veterinary assistant.

Madelyn Shaffer is the daughter of Heather and Kurt Shaffer as they escorted her on the court. She has been a cheerleader for football and basketball. She also attends MVCTC for pre-nursing and is a certified nursing aid (CNA) and a member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). After graduation, Madelyn plans to attend Sinclair Community College for nursing and then transfer to Wright State University (WSU) to finish her registered nursing (RN) degree and license to specialize in cosmetic and dermatologic nursing.

Our last senior cheerleader, Rylee Wilson, was unable to attend the ceremony. She is the daughter of Amy and Chad Wilson. Rylee has participated in cheerleading and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She presently works at Alvetro Orthodontics. She plans to further her education at WSU for a degree in Elementary Education.

Also unable to attend was our senior swimmer, Tyler Pfahler was at the District Swim meet that evening. Tyler is the son of Tim and Brittany Pfahler. Tyler has been active in cross country, swim, track, SADD club, Renaissance club, choir, and academic team. He is also class treasurer, NHS President, Top Ten in his Class, blood donor, and scholar athlete. He plans to attend Cedarville University and major in mechanical engineering.

Our first boys’ basketball senior is Ian Baker. He is the son of David and Amanda Baker. He has participated in football, basketball, baseball, NHS, renaissance club, and leadership development. His future plans are to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Information Systems.

Isaiah Gilmore was escorted on the court by his parents, Josh Gilmore and Mindee Maitlen. He has participated in football, basketball, and FCCLA. Isaiah plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in business management.

Jake Goubeaux is the son of Charlie and Cherie Goubeaux. Jake has been active in basketball, golf, and FFA. His future plans are to attend a community college and pursue a business degree.

Chad Pitzer is the son of Jim and Elizabeth Pitzer. His activities during high school include golf, basketball, NHS, SADD Club, and leadership development. After high school, Chad plans to attend the UC to pursue a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Chase Werling and his parents Steve and Kim Werling were the last group to enter the gym and walk onto the court. Chase has been active in football, basketball, track, SADD club, FFA, FCCLA, and the academic team. He plans to attend Ohio Northern University majoring in engineering while participating in football and track.

Many thanks to our school announcer, Gene Morris for all his work this past year and also to our Athletic Director Abbey Moore for sharing this information with me.

CORRECTION: Please note that in last Tuesday’s column there was a DATE ERROR – the correct date for the Arcanum Trojan Homecoming (formerly known as the Alumni Banquet) is Apr. 9 not Apr. 17! The Open House at the AWTHS and Opera House is also on the 9th not the 17th as stated last week. Again, the correct date is Apr. 9, 2022 for these events.

“Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.” ~John Wooden

“I was told in high school that the last game during your senior year stays with you forever, which is true.” ~Jim Otto

