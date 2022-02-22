BPW to choose scholarship finalists

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Business Professional Women members will hear from Darke County high school students vying for scholarships at the group’s Mar. 10 meeting. The meeting will be hosted by the Scholarship committee with Kristi Strawser, Chair; and committee members, Sue Huston, Kim Custenborder, Hallie Foureman, and Melissa Barhorst.

The club is offering eight $1,000 scholarships to 2022 Darke County female graduating seniors who are ranked in the upper one third of their graduating class. In addition, there is a $500 Anna Britton scholarship which is available for any daughter or granddaughter of a current active Greenville BPW Member but does not necessarily need to be a Darke County resident. All eight Darke County high schools have been contacted for applicants for the scholarship with a Mar. 1 submission deadline. Members will view a 2 to 3 minute video submitted which will share the accomplishments and highlights of their high school years and their future goals and will vote at the meeting to select the winners. Last year’s recipients were Brooke Timmerman, Kennedy Hughes, Lauren Menke, and Madison Henry (Versailles) and Kendall Hill (Bradford). Several fundraisers are held throughout the year to obtain money to grant scholarships along with donations the club receives.

The meeting will be held at the Birchwood Center/Darke DD (5844 Jaysville-St Johns Road, Greenville, OH 45331) at 6:30 p.m. Dinner cost is $15 and will include potato soup, chicken salad, tossed salad, pasta salad and bread catered by Montage.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Greenville BPW is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, Mar. 7 via the clubs Google doc link which is found on the Club’s Facebook Page at Greenville BPW or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow the group on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.