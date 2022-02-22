One arrested at courthouse for fake urine sample

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — A change of plea was retracted after an arrest at the Darke County Common Pleas Courthouse led to a new agenda. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Adam M. Fisher, of Ft. Recovery, did not enter a change of plea on one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree, after he was apprehended in the courthouse due to an arrest warrant for failure to appear for pretrial services, not having evaluations at the Recovery and Wellness Center, and attempting to use a fake urine sample.

The original case #21CR172 is being retained, as Judge Hein wanted to get the new case #22CR23 started. Fisher was then arraigned for receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree. If found guilty, he could face up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Due to the arrest and allegations for today’s arrest warrant, Hein issued a $10,000 cash bond to ensure the jail staff and probation department will be able to collect a urine sample for the judge to determine why fake urine was used.

“I don’t really want you in jail, but I want you to cooperate with your lawyer,” Hein said. “I do need you sober enough to make smart decisions which is the whole purpose of pretrial supervision.”

He continued by stating if Fisher does not have a drug problem it is good for him, but questioned why he would bring in a fake urine sample to fake something.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Hein added.

Following the arraignment, Fisher was transported to the Darke County Jail where he will be held on $10,000 bond. A urine sample will be collected, and Hein will decide following the test and as more evidence is brought to light if or when Fisher should get out. The goal is to track both cases simultaneously in order to ensure efficiency, as Fisher also has another case currently pending against him as well.

