Bradford Public Library receives two book sanitizing machines

Staff report

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library recently acquired two book sanitizing machines, thanks to a $10,000 grant from Newberry Township Trustees. Funds for the sanitizing machines were made possible through the CARES Act Grant and were passed on to the library in 2021.

The book sanitizing machines use UV Light, and forced air, to kill viruses and bacteria, as well as mold, mildew and mites. They can be used for many types of materials, including books and magazines, movies, toys, and even technology such as tablets, laptops, phones, keyboards, and other equipment. They are currently being used to ensure all incoming material is sanitized, and ready for check out. Patrons are encouraged to come see these machines at work.

The Bradford Public Library would like to thank the Newberry Township Trustees for their support of our library, and our efforts to keep our patrons and community healthy.