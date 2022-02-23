Greenville area dog club ready for spring

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Area Dog Club is ready for spring by offering a variety of classes starting Mar. 22, 2022. From puppy, senior puppy, beginner obedience, advanced obedience, rally, trick, therapy, or agility class, there is something for all dogs and their owners. We offer canine good citizen testing for those owners and dogs who have taken obedience classes in the past.

Our puppy, senior puppy, beginner, and advance obedience classes are designed to help your dog to become a well-mannered family member. Our rally and trick classes will make learning fun for you and your dog, with the opportunity to earn titles. If you are interested in cheering patients up, therapy dog class is for you. Our agility classes are for those dogs and owners who like a more fast-paced activity that includes A frames, dog walks, and teeters.

Greenville Area Dog Club offers morning and evening classes for our customers convenience. Go to www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for more information, registration, and class orientation. Registration opens Feb. 22, 2022, and closes Mar. 15, 2022. For those students without internet access, please call 501-454-1441 for more information and to register.

Greenville Area Dog club is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization. If you are interested in donating, please call 501-454-1441.