Instant Pot for beginners Mar. 3

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The OSU Extension has announced its Instant Pot course for beginners.

Come and join these interactive workshops, where you’ll learn how to use the functions of an instant pot, how to cook safely and confidently, and will prepare and sample a dish. The workshop will be Thursday, Mar. 3 at 10 a.m., at the Worch Memorial Public Library, 790 South Center Street, Versailles.

“I learned a lot from this class,” a participant said, “It was nice to find out how to use the preset buttons.”

If you are interested in learning more, or are considering purchasing an electronic programmable pressure cooker, then this workshop is for you. Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator for Ohio State University Extension, Darke County, will be hosting the introduction to Electronic Programmable Pressure Cookers workshops.

To register for the Mar. 3, Worch Memorial Public Library workshop, please contact Meme Marlow, Director, at [email protected] or call 937-526-3416.