New class at Greenville Dog Club

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Once again, Greenville Area Dog Club is expanding its roster of classes with a new Senior Puppy Class. This exciting class for older pups 6 to 12 months of age covers the normal foundation training: sit, down, stand, heeling, come, and stays. In addition to the foundation training, there will be expanded focus training which is new to Greenville Area Dog Club. Our instructors use positive focus training techniques and games that will help your dog bring their attention back to you in distracting environments. As a result, your dog will have more confidence, and the training will strengthen the bond between the two of you as you work together as a team.

Classes for the next session starts Mar. 22, 2022. Please go to www.greenvilleareadogclub.com for registration, class orientation and information about this exciting new class. Registration opens Feb. 22, 2022, and closes Mar. 15, 2022. For those students without internet access, please call 501-454-1441 for more information and to register.

Greenville Area Dog club is now a 501c3 nonprofit organization. If you are interested in donating, please call 501-454-1441.