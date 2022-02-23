Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Expo Apr. 1-3

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The 58th annual Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo will be held in April.

The Expo begins Friday, Apr. 1 at 4 p.m. and will run from Saturday, Apr. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 3 at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.. This is a free, public event, but donations will be accepted.

This is a great event for all ages. Raffle tickets will be sold for fabulous door prizes for which you do not need to be present to win. Come and support the Sheriff’s Patrol which is mainly funded by two fund-raising events a year, not taxes.

Come experience this Great Expo in the Beef & Dairy Pavilion on the north side of the Darke County Fairground entering at the east entrance. Many vendors and organizations will be located inside and outside the pavilion. There will be recreational vehicles, camping, fishing and outdoor displays along with landscaping, home improvements and demonstrations.

Experience the flavors from the Sheriff’s Patrol Kitchen and other exhibitors. Enjoy fishing in a kids live fishing pond, youth making a DIY birdhouse sponsored by Ansonia Lumber, and cheer on the youth who compete in the National Kiddie Tractor Pullers Association Ohio State Championship Kiddie Tractor Pulls on Saturday with the Grand National Kiddie Tractor Pulls on Sunday. The Barb Rethlake Dance Studio dancers will perform on Saturday at 7 p.m.

For further details about the Expo, please visit the Sheriff’s Patrol Facebook page, DarkeCountySheriffsHomeShow or contact one of the committee members: Joe Wintrow, Jerry Bunch, Aaron Kruckeberg, Dick Rhoades, or Don and Diane Delaplane at 937-548 8799.