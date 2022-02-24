Versailles FFA named in Top 10 Teams of FFA Nursery/Landscape CDE

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA has been named one of the Top 10 teams in the state and has been invited to compete in the hands-on finals contest of Nursery/Landscape Career Develepment Event (CDE). Team members include Wesley Gehret, Evan Groff, Ayden Bergman, Cody Groff, and Carson Heitkamp.

As part of the nursery/landscape contest, Versailles FFA members identified trees, insects, tools, and plants associated with nursery/landscape. Members also interpreted and answered questions related to a grass seed label and participated in a landscaping drawing practicum. Additionally, students took a safety test over equipment related to nursery/landscape as well as a written knowledge test over the nursery/landscape industry.

After the first two online contests, Wesley Gehret is placed 12th overall in the state, and Evan Groff is placed 24th. Now among the Top 10 in the state, Versailles FFA looks forward to competing in the finals contest during the month of April.