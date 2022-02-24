Versailles FFA participates in successful District FFA Evaluations

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA participated in the District FFA Evaluations help at New Bremen High School. Officers who submitted officer books include Laura Wuebker, Gold Rated Reporter’s Book and Scrapbook; Lizzy May, Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book; and Elise George, Gold Rated Secretary’s Book. Laura, Elise, and Lizzy will be recognized at the State FFA Convention.

The Versailles FFA Chapter also submitted 15 State FFA Degrees. All applications passed through District FFA Evaluations and now are being evaluated at the state level. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree the state can bestow on its members. Junior State FFA Degree candidates include Asa DeMange, Emily Delzeith, Alex Mangen, Gabe Marchal, Noah Shimp, Hayley Smith, Joe Ruhenkamp, Luke Winner, Reagan Winner, and Isaiah Hess. Seniors: Ayden Bergman, Evan Groff, Elise George, Lizzy May, and Abby Petitjean.

The Versailles FFA Chapter also submitted seven American FFA Degree applications. The applications passed the District and are now being evaluated at the State FFA Evaluations. Afterward, they will be sent to the National FFA level for final evaluation. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree that the National FFA Organization offers. Members who submitted the American Degree application include Luke Billenstein, Noah Barga, Madison Henry, Darian Feltz, Kobe Epperly, Renea Schmitmeyer, and Jacob Wuebker. In addition, Jacob Wuebker submitted an American Star in Agriculture Award.

The Versailles FFA Chapter also submitted eight FFA Proficiency Award applications to the State FFA level for evaluation. Versailles FFA members who submitted proficiency awards include Alex Mangen in Ag Processing, Laura Wuebker in Ag Communications, Luke Winner in Beef Placement, Wesley Gehret in Landscape/Nursery, Cory Timmerman in Ag Mechanics, Mallory York in Diversified Horticulture, Reagan Winner in Diversified Crop Production, and Clay Bergman in Dairy Placement.

Congratulations to the Versailles FFA members who submitted these degrees and proficiency awards. Versailles FFA looks forward to final placings.