Two pioneers of Christian music to perform at BMI Event Center

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Mar. 5, an exclusive performance will take place, only available at BMI Event Center:John Schlitt, the voice of Petra, with special guest Russ Taff. John will be performing with a live band all the of the Petra hits. He has been their lead vocalist of Petra since 1986. Petra is one of the world’s best known and most successful Christian rock bands, with sales of over 7 million records. During John’s time with Petra, he has recorded 16 albums, earning four Grammy and numerous Dove awards, with many #1 and Top Ten hits on

the Contemporary Christian Charts. Petra was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame. Russ Taff is an American gospel singer and songwriter who grew up in Farmersville, California. He has sung a variety of musical styles throughout his career including: pop rock, traditional Southern gospel, contemporary country music, and rhythm and blues. He first gained recognition as lead vocalist for the Imperials (1976–81). One of his best-known performances is the song “Praise the Lord.” As a solo artist and songwriter, Taff is known for the 1980s anthem “We Will Stand”. Taff has received various Dove and Grammy awards either as a solo artist or part of a larger musical group, most notably the Imperials. John Schlitt the voice of Petra with special guest Russ Taff perform on Saturday, March 5 at the

BMI Event Center. Single tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased online at www.bmikarts.com, or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St.