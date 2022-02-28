Motones and Jerseys electrify audience

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Nearly every seat in the orchestra section of Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall was filled on Saturday evening, Feb. 26, as the Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) presented The Motones and Jerseys. The audience was treated to nearly two hours of 1960s hits, as the two groups playfully competed in a sing-off. After each round, audience members were encouraged to vote for their favorite online.

“It’s not often you’re told to pull out your cell phones at a concert,” joked emcee Anne Terze-Schwarz, as she explained the process.

Choosing a winner was no easy task, as the Motones electrified the crowd with their renditions of songs such as “Superstition,” by Stevie Wonder, “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” by the Platters, and “Let it Be,” by the Beatles, in a temporary departure from the Motown sound to perform in the “British Invasion” category. They also showcased their versatility, collaborating on Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” with the Jerseys. The Jerseys impressed with their harmonies on greats including “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” by The Tokens, “Sherry,” by the Four Seasons, and “Help Me Rhonda,” by The Beach Boys.

Throughout the evening, the audience was invited to participate by clapping along, and singing. A few lucky concertgoers were treated to personal interaction when the singers directed a line or two at them, particularly during the Motones’ sensual performance of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening was when Terze-Schwarz sang “Son of a Preacher Man,” by Dusty Springfield, and “Natural Woman,” popularized by Aretha Franklin. Her impressive vocals let everyone know that her talents went far beyond serving as emcee. In a tribute to the ladies of the 60s, the Motones donned feather boas, and the Jerseys came out sporting red tulle skirts. Both groups, along with Terze-Schwarz, joined for an energetic, show-stopping rendition of “Proud Mary.” As the concert was winding down, Jacob Villarreal of the Jerseys awed the crowd with his singing of “O Sole Mio,” in Italian, but in the end, victory went to the Motones, after the votes were tallied. The entire company closed out the evening with Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me,” followed by a raucous standing ovation.

The Coffee Pot furnished a hospitality table, providing coffee and bottled water, in the Anna Bier Art Gallery during intermission. The audience also had an opportunity to see the work of John Kiser in the gallery; the exhibit will run through March 20, and is open to the public every Sunday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., or by appointment. For more information on upcoming events, including the Family Theatre Series, Artists Series, Coffee House Series, or the Irish Wave Fundraiser, visit www.darkecountyarts.org, or call 937-547-0908.

