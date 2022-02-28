Versailles Ag Ed Mechanical Principle students study electricity

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles Agriculture Education Mechanical Principle students have been studying electricity for the past nine weeks. As part of the class, students have been in the laboratory putting those concepts to action by wiring single pole switches, three-way switches, four-way switches, and duplex receptacles in which one outlet is always hot and the other outlet is controlled by a switch. Students also constructed parallel and series circuit projects using Christmas lights.

Students were fortunate to have parents of Mechanical Principles students serve as guest speakers for the class. Kevin Luthman of Area Energy and Electric of Sidney spoke to the students about what he does as an electrician. Luthman brought in tools, equipment, blue prints, and much more related to electricity.

Dane Miller of Davis H. Elliot, Inc. spoke to the classes about what he does as an electrician and brought in many pieces of electrician’s equipment, including the safety gear he uses on a daily basis.

The students truly enjoyed both Luthman’s and Miller’s presentations and benefited from the hands-on aspects of their lessons. In addition to electricity, the students within this class studied welding, hydraulics, pneumatics, small engines, safety, and more.