17-year sentence ends in judicial release

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Judicial release was granted in the Darke County Common Pleas Court after 12 years in incarceration. Judge Jonathan P. Hein Presided.

Teresa A. Crawford, 64, of Akron, was granted judicial release after serving 12 years of a 17-year sentence on the original charges of count one aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, count two of robbery, a felony of the second degree, count three theft, a felony of the first degree, and count four of kidnapping, a felony of the first degree.

Crawford was sentenced in April 2010 and has currently been serving in the Marysville Correctional Institute after she was found guilty. Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby reviewed the facts of the case before addressing later concerns.

“This incident was a really horrific crime that was committed by the defendant 12 years ago in Jan.uary of 2010. It was a home invasion that involved a lot of fear. There was intentional mental trauma inflicted on the victim,” Ormsby said.

Crawford filed for judicial review in September of last year, and was given a chance to speak before the hearing regarding her time served.

“After a while my attitude has changed. I’ve never been to the hole, and I do what I’m supposed to do. I work for mental health, and if I get judicial release, they will help me get my life on track,” Crawford said.

She advised the court she has one year left to serve out of Mercer and Union City, and it’ll give her enough time to get her life situated. Crawford also advised the release will give her the opportunity to prove she can do the right things.

Ormsby spoke up about Crawford’s four-page letter stating his main concern is her lack of remorse in the letter as she just stated her accomplishments and medical needs.

“I guess the one thing that bothers me is not only the facts, but I don’t see anything in the letter detailing her remorse,” Ormsby said. “There was just a list of the medical issues. The state would maybe feel a little differently if they could see remorse.

The victim in the case told the court about her PTSD and how she would be afraid for her family and herself if Crawford got released. After the lawyers, victims, and witnesses had a chance to speak, Crawford continued to break down before stating how she is remorseful for the situation the same way she was during the trials.

“I really am remorseful for what happened because it never should have happened, and I said that when I got sentenced too. I’m not accountable for other people’s actions. I am only accountable for my own, but I am really sorry for what happened to her,” Crawford said.

Due to Crawford’s long list of courses and steady work done while incarcerated and lack of violence and disrespect for over 10 years, Judge Hein granted her judicial release. If she fails to follow orders and laws, she will go back to prison for the remaining balance.

Crawford must finish out the year she has left on her Mercer and Union County sentence before release, be under supervision for up to 60 months, provide address and proof of employment, complete 100 hours of community service, and have no contact with the victim.

“This is a chance I don’t guarantee your behavior nor do you, but if you follow a law abiding life, then you don’t need to carry out the full sentence,” Judge Hein said.

