Versailles FFA conducts community service project

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Versailles FFA conducted a community service project as part of National FFA Week by making and delivering care packages.

Versailles FFA delivered 40 care packages to the Versailles Senior Center occupants. Inside the bags were oranges, bananas, homemade hot soup, string cheese, pudding, cheese and crackers, applesauce, Jello, Little Debbie snacks, chips, winter hast, activity books, pens, crayons, adult coloring sheets, and a handwritten card.

The members who participated in this event were Lucy Petitjean, Paige Brewer, Cole Overholser, Shyanne Oliver, Karmidy Mertz, Laura Wuebkr, Josie Pothast, Haley Mescher, Riley Kruckeburg, and Jason Mescher.

Thank you to the following FFA members and their parents who donated items: Gabe Thompson, Dawson Petitjean Cress, Zach Watren, Madilyn Kelch, Cole and Caden Hamilton, Gabe White, Jason and Jacob Simons, Aliee Grimm, and Karmindy Mertz. Thanks also go out to Angie Cromwell for helping arrange the visit and Delany Barga for having this idea and writing the notes.