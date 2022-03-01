Greenville man sentenced for aggravated vehicular assault in Troy; Victim was left paralyzed

By Sam Wildow

TROY — A Greenville man was recently sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a car accident that left a teenager paralyzed.

Anthony B. Madden, 22, of Greenville, was sentenced to a total of 24 months in prison for third-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault on Monday in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Madden’s plea agreement had included a joint recommendation for 18 months, and Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall increased that sentence to 24 months.

Madden was first indicted in November of 2021, a year after the accident took place in November of 2020. The accident was a single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2020. According to police reports, Madden was driving the vehicle when it rolled over in the area of State Route 41 and Martin Road in Troy. One of the victims, who was 16 years old at the time, was ejected from the vehicle.

During the hearing on Monday, Wall stated the victim was now paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the accident. The victim also had not been wearing his seat belt.

Madden was emotional in court when addressing Wall, saying, “It hurts every day.”

According to the police reports, Madden was driving while under suspension. Drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, were also collected from the accident scene.

Wall questioned Madden whether he was using drugs at the time of the accident. Madden said he was not, also saying he relapsed following the accident and began using methamphetamine again. During the hearing, Wall said the pre-sentence investigation noted Madden had been using methamphetamine since high school.

Wall found Madden to be remorseful for this incident, but she pointed out that Madden had been reluctant to admit that he was the one who had been driving during that incident.

Wall also went over Madden’s criminal history, which included multiple probation violations on his juvenile record, a felony burglary and multiple assaults in 2018, disorderly conduct in 2020, receiving stolen property in 2021, and a pending assault charge.

“There has to be rehabilitation at some point,” Wall said.

Wall also gave Madden a 10-year license suspension and six points on his license. Madden received 71 days of jail credit.