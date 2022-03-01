Hello to March!

Arcanum News for the week of March 1, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Do you know a child who is eligible for Kindergarten next fall? Kindergarten Registration at Arcanum Elementary School starts today and runs through March 11. For sign-up please call 937-692-5174, option 4 or stop by the elementary office for a 2-hour screening appointment time. Appointments will be held on Thursday, March 24 when children will participate in a 2-hour screening activity. For additional questions or to sign up for a screening time, please contact the elementary office at 937-692-5174 Option 4 Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Note: Open-enrollment students should follow the process above. OE applications should be returned during the “Register” date window and will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. A child who is 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1 is considered eligible for kindergarten.

Arcanum High School’s ninth annual Serve Arcanum is quickly approaching on May 9, 2022! They are seeking out opportunities for our students to complete service activities throughout the Arcanum-Butler Local School District. If you, a loved one, a neighbor, a church, organization, or a business is in need of some help, the students of Arcanum High School are ready to step up to make a difference. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact the high school office, Mr. Jason Stephan at 937-692-5174 or email him at [email protected] They look forward to serving our community!

The Arcanum Garden Club will hold its annual organizational meeting on March 10 at the Arcanum Public Library in the upstairs Meeting Room. Organizers state, “Come GROW with us! The Arcanum Garden Club invites you to join and/or volunteer!” I know I am looking forward to what they have planned for the planters and flowers for the spring and summer!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has announced that it will be holding an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 the day of the Arcanum Alumni Trojan Homecoming event. The open house is for AHS Alumni and will also be open to the public. This years’ honored classes are 75th anniversary 1945-1946-1947, 50th anniversary 1970-1971-1972; and, 25th anniversary 1995-1996-1997; the multiple honored classes are due to the inability to have an alumni event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Come reminisce with your classmates prior to attending the Alumni-Homecoming event. Check out those old school yearbooks and memorabilia.

The Friends of Bears Mill will hold its annual Soup ’n Bowl Fundraiser on Saturday, March 12, 2022. There will be three seating times available at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Mill or by calling 937-548-5112 during normal business hours, Tuesday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Handmade pottery bowls are being donated by Julie Clark, Rita Wiley, Dionne Mayhew, Scott Thayer, Ben Deeter, Amy McGraw, Scott Shafer, Mary Boettger, and Stephanie Schieltz-Lowder. Complimentary soup and bread is donated by the Brethren’s Home Retirement Center and Bakehouse Breads of Troy. The Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road just 8.5 miles north of Arcanum.

The Arcanum Preservation Society is looking for volunteers for their annual Trash Bash on Saturday, April 23. Please message Angela at [email protected] or call 937-459-1157 if interested.

The 118th Arcanum Alumni Homecoming event will be held at Arcanum Butler Schools on Saturday, April 9 with registration at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Due to the Covid pandemic this will be a combined honor year since the last event was in 2019. The honored classes will be for 75 years (1945, 46 and 47); for 50 years (1970, 71 and 72); and for 25 years (1995, 96 and 97). Since the inception of the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship Fund in 1966, they have awarded 168 scholarships to eligible graduates totaling over $122,900. This has been done due to the generosity of members of the alumni and Arcanum local businesses with contributions. They are all greatly appreciated. If you would like to attend this year’s event or make a donation to the scholarship fund and/or didn’t get an invitation, you can contact Denise (Hangen) Swabb at 937-459-9081 or via email at [email protected] This year’s Distinguished Alumni to be inducted will be Phillip Garbig and the honored alumni to be inducted is Mr. John Hennemyre. This year’s 2022 scholarship winners will also be announced at the event. Co-chairpersons for the event are Sally (Welbaum) Sharritts and Carolyn (Trentine) Hollinger – a BIG thank you to both of these ladies for all their hard work and direction over the past 3 years.

Hello March!

M ay the early spring

A waken your soul and

R emind you to

C elebrate the Season with the

H ope and Joy it brings!

(Overmindful.com)

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.