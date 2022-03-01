Greenville couple welcomes twin boys on 2/2/22

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — On Feb. 2, 2022 (2/2/22), at 2:29 p.m., David and Heather Griffith, of Greenville, welcomed identical twin boys, Sonny and Stiles.

“They were trying really hard to deliver them at 2:22,” Heather said.

However, twins being born on 2/2/22 is a remarkable enough coincidence, although Heather’s team of doctors and nurses at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati observed that it was not the only extraordinary aspect of the delivery. According to Heather, Sonny and Stiles were the biggest twins the team had ever seen: Sonny weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and Stiles weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces. Both infants were just under 20 inches long, and their size was attributed to Heather’s ability to carry them to 37 weeks.

“I was pretty miserable,” she admitted.

Twins run on both Heather’s and David’s sides of the family, and Heather’s cousin recently had fraternal twins (a boy and a girl).

“I was still surprised, though,” Heather said, upon learning she was going to have twins.

The Griffiths moved to Greenville from Cincinnati four years ago, to be closer to David’s family. They have two older boys: Maddox and Lincoln (six years, and four years old, respectively).

“I was especially concerned about Maddox, since he’s always been a ‘mama’s boy;’ but he absolutely loves them, and they’ve both been such a big help, especially with feeding,” Heather said of the twins’ siblings.

The extra assistance will come in handy. At three weeks of age, Stiles is already trying to turn over, and both infants are drinking four-ounce bottles during a single feeding. Regardless of the extra work, growing up with the Griffiths now promises to be twice as nice.

