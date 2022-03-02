Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Feb. 12

DOMESTIC: At 1:43 p.m. officer responded to the 300 block of West Water Street in reference to a domestic violence complaint. An argument between a married couple, and Greenville Township Rescue evaluated the female for a non-visible wrist injury. The husband had allegedly grabbed the female by the arm to try and get her to stay home, and she then pulled away but both stated he was not trying to hurt her. The female left the residence, and there were no school-age children present.

Feb. 17

JUVENILE COMP: Officers at the Greenville K-8 building were advised at 12:51 p.m. a female student had tobacco/nicotine products in her possession. A yellow and white vape pen was located in the female’s book bag, and this is her fourth violation of using or possessing nicotine products on school grounds this school year. The female admitted to being addicted to nicotine products as well as marijuana. A citation was issued to her, and she was suspended from school for 10 days.

Feb. 16

FORGERY: At 3:21 p.m. officers observed a Green 2000 Buick Century being operated south bound on Locust Street with a license plate confirmed to a Maroon 2004 Monte Carlo, and a traffic stop was made. Kaitlyn Werling advised she knew they did not go to the Buick, but her boyfriend put them on anyway. A K-9 officer gave a positive alert and a search was conducted. A “one-hitter” pipe, and a cut down plastic straw with white residue on it, a CO2 BB gun wrapped inside a red shirt were located in the passenger’s backpack. While searching the passenger, what appeared to be counterfeit money was located, and it was taken to the Police Department to be placed into evidence. Werling was issued a citation referring to fictitious plates.

Feb. 21

WANTED PERSON: At 11:30 a.m. officers arrived at the 200 block of Twelfth Street to look for Deric Stuck who had an active warrant out of Trotwood for failing to appear on a driving under suspension charge. Stuck was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated with a $2,500 bond.

Feb. 23

WANTED PERSON: At 11:08 p.m. officers observed Michael Bunger leaving the residence at the 800 block of Jackson Street. Bunger had an active warrant for failing to appear on the original charge of endangering children with a $225 bond. He was detained and searched. Two plastic bags containing unknown crystal-like substances were found in Bunger’s pants, and he was transported to the jail.

Feb. 24

DOMESTIC: At 2:36 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a domestic complaint. The complainant advised she was leaving her place of employment when her ex-boyfriend, Donovan Wilt, arrived in the parking lot and began yelling at her. The complainant advised he forced her door open and an argument started between them over child custody of their two children, and she advised he claimed he described physical actions he would take if he wasn’t allowed to see them. The Lowe’s manager advised of the situation and wished to have Wilt trespassed from the store. There are no criminal charges being filed at this time due to lack of evidence of any physical threats directed towards the complainant.

ASSAULT: At 10:05 a.m. officers on patrol at the Greenville High School responded to an assault that occurred in the hallway after a female walked behind another female and began punching her in the back of the head repeatedly. The female assailant was suspended for seven days due to this being her second fight of the school year. She was also cited for assault and released to her grandmother. Video evidence of the assault will be downloaded and placed into property.

ASSAULT: At 8:21 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of State Route 40 in reference to an assault. The victim advised he went to wake up his neighbor when a male subject came out of the trailer lot and started arguing about a dog and the male then struck the victim in the back of the head with a small baseball bat before he ran back into the trailer lot. The victim was transported to the hospital as he had some redness and swelling just behind his right ear. Prior knowledge allowed officers to identify the male as Justin Dispennette, who is on parole. Dispennette wrote a statement saying he did get into an argument with the victim, but he said the victim was trying to fight him and pulled his arms from his coat. He also advised he got to the victim, he brandished a weapon. After the statement was written, he attempted to take it back. He was arrested with no bond.

Feb. 25

FORGERY: At 9:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a forgery complaint. The Loss Prevention Manager advised the cashier accepted a counterfeit $10 bill from a female who made a purchase a couple days prior, and he gave video surveillance of the transaction. Julie Bath was seen purchasing items with the counterfeit bill before leaving to later come back with Jeanna York to make another purchase with a counterfeit $20 bill. Another officer took over this case, so there is nothing further.

THEFT: At 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Sater Street in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised he attempted to start the listed 2012 Ford Van which was parked in the parking lot when he noticed it was a lot louder than normal. He checked underneath the van and saw that the catalytic converter was missing. There are no suspects at this time.

Jan. 21

WANTED PERSON: At 5:03 a.m. officers observed Issaiah Hudson in the parking lot at the 100 block of Martic Street. Hudson had a warrant for violating a court order with no bond and mandatory 36 days to serve. While attempting to place him in handcuffs, Hudson began to pull away and walk to a vehicle before complying.

