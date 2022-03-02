Versailles FFA members place first in public speaking contest

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Feb. 16, 2022, the Versailles FFA Chapter had two members who participated in the District 5 FFA Public Speaking contest at Coldwater High School.

Sophomore Zoe Billenstein participated in the Beginning Prepared division, where she presented a prepared speech from memory, five-to-seven minutes in length, and answered questions about it. Billenstein placed first overall, and will advance to state competition.

Senior Laura Wuebker competed in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contest. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a four-to-six minute speech, followed by delivering the speech, and answering questions afterwards. Wuebker placed first in the district, and will advance to the state contest.

Congratulations and good luck to both Laura and Zoe at the State FFA Public Speaking Contest.