Students recognized for scientific acheivements

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County students have received recognition for scientific achievements.

On March 1, the Eighth Annual Darke County Science Day was held at Greenville High School for Darke County students, grades 5 to 12. More than 50 students from Ansonia, Arcanum, DeColores Montessori, Tri-Village and Versailles completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers, and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

Twenty-five students received the highest rating of “Superior.” From Ansonia: Marissa Shook; from Arcanum: Katie Brown, Zoe Monnin, Caleb Hartman, Lani Hollinger, Jacob Rice, Mariah Kreusch, Meghan McCans, Jorie McDermott, Ashton Paul, Chad Pitzer, Tessa Riegle, Ezekiel Wright; from Arcanum-Butler: Micah Arbogast, Sam Condon, Kierstin Drew, Samuel Dusek, Daniel Kerns, Nevan Miley, Haley Miller, Teddy Miller, Micah Perry; from Tri-Village: Brady Beisner, Raiden Quinn; and from Versailles: Ethan Varner.

These students are eligible to go to the District Science Day held at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Saturday, March 12. Students receiving a superior at District may compete in the State contest held in May.

Event sponsors donated awards and event expense funds in an amount totaling $3500. Sponsors included: BASF Corporation (Title Sponsor), Wayne Health Care, Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 143, Cargill, Whirlpool and the McMurry Family. Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by Darke County science teachers.

Kierstin Drew from DeColores Montessori earned the Grand Prize of $200, Brady Beisner and Raiden Quinn from Tri-Village Middle School received the second place award of $100, Ezekiel Wright from Arcanum High School received the third place award of $100, all provided by BASF. BASF also provided Topic Category awards totaling almost $2,000. Special awards provided by Cargill went to Mariah Kreusch of Arcanum for Best Presentation of Data ($100) and to Ezekiel Wright of Arcanum for Best Abstract ($100). The “Spirit of Science” award ($100) and a rare 6-year plaque went to Marissa Shook of Ansonia, recognizing her many years of dedication to scientific research.

The Upper Miami Valley Science Day Committee, the Darke County students, the Greenville Schools Science Department, and the Darke County ESC all wish to thank the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2022 Darke County Science Day a successful event. Anyone with questions about the Science Day program should contact Angela McMurry, or Dr. Martin E. English at 937-667-3843, or email: [email protected]