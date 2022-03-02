Local Briefs

Municipal Court stats for February 2022

DARKE COUNTY — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for February 2022. There were 235 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in February 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 32 criminal, 14 O.M.V.I., 113 other traffic and 76 civil cases. There were 285 cases terminated/disposed of in February 2022. For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.

Darke County Cancer Association raffle

DARKE COUNTY — The Cancer Association of Darke County will hold its annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle. You could be the winner of this raffle! A Gourmet Dinner for eight will be prepared by a gourmet cooking team and delivered to the winner’s home or local choice of location. Tickets are available through April 6, 2022, for $5 each or 6 for $25. The drawing will be held on April 11. The date of the dinner will be determined with the winner and the cooking team. Proceeds of this fundraiser will go to Cancer Association of Darke County to help local cancer patients. To get your tickets, call Christine at 548-9960 or email [email protected]

Record Commission Meeting March 8

GREENVILLE — The Record Commission for the City of Greenville will hold its first meeting for 2022 on Tuesday, March 8, at 1 p.m. in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room, 100 Public Square, Greenville, Ohio.

Election Board meets March 8

GREENVILLE — The Board of Election’s Board members will meet on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 9 a.m. for the March regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Women of the Moose blood drive March 8

GREENVILLE — Giving is good, especially when it can save a life. Donate at the Women of the Moose Chapter 102, Greenville Moose Lodge community blood drive Tuesday, March 8 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, Greenville and get the new “Giving is Good” T-shirt. The bright green T-shirt is available Feb. 28 through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

GCS Board meets March 17

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education of the Greenville City School District, Darke County, Ohio, has called a regular meeting of said Board of Education, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board. There will also be an executive session, if necessary.

Greenville Class of 1958 luncheon March 11

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Class of 1958 is having a luncheon at The Double M on E. Fifth Street, Greenville, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Greenville Class of 1965 luncheon March 9

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Class of 1965 will meet for its luncheon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Moose Club, 1200 Sweitzer Street, Greenville. RSVP to Pam at 937-902-5612.