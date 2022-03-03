Greenville Council discusses first responder staffing, Dunkin Donuts

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The City Council of Greenville held its regular meeting on March 1, with a larger audience than usual. Boy Scout Troop 134 attended, to meet the requirements for their citizenship in the community merit badges.

Mayor Steve Willman discussed his report for 2021, citing improvements to the community. The city’s biggest expense throughout the year was paving. “We didn’t do much in 2020, so we did a little extra in 2021,” Willman stated.

The addition of a splash pad in South Park was one of his personal goals, accomplished last year.

“It’s been one thing I’ve wanted to get done ever since getting in here as mayor,” he said, reminiscing about walking to school in that area, from when he was six years old. Later, he realized something was needed to enhance recreational opportunities, particularly after the loss of the school, and its playground equipment.

Willman was also encouraged by new business development, including a preliminary development plan for a Dunkin Donuts, to be located at 655 Wagner Avenue. The plan is set to be discussed at the regular session of the Planning and Zoning Commission on March 15.

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk gave an update on the status of the lead line project. It is approximately one-third complete, but has temporarily slowed due to the type of grant received, which requires all American-made parts to go into the ground. There is currently a shortage of parts, but Delk anticipated another shipment arriving in two weeks.

“We should be able to get back on schedule with the project then, I just wish it was a little quicker,” he said.

Staffing concerns were raised, in light of Greenville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Fritz submitting his resignation, effective March 7, to accept the position of Fire Marshall for the Fairborn Fire Department. He served the City of Greenville Fire Department for more than 21 years. A new assistant fire chief will be promoted internally. Firefighter Tyler Cook also tenured his resignation, after six years of service, to take a lateral position with the Miami Valley Fire District, in Miamisburg.

Greenville Police Department conducted a police officer test over the weekend. Of 14 applicants, eight showed up to take the test, and three passed.

Greenville City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m., 100 Public Square, Room 200, in Greenville.

