Versailles FFA places fifth in contest

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Noah Shimp and Wesley George represented the Versailles FFA in the District 5 Agricultural and Industrial Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE) Contest on Friday, Feb. 12 at Koenig Equipment in Greenville, Ohio. They placed fifth in the district contest out of 22 teams.

As part of the contest Noah and Wesley took a written test and participated in five stations in which each piece of equipment they worked on had several malfunctions. Wesley and Noah had 20 minutes to detect the problems and use diagnostics equipment to detect issues.

A special thanks to Koenig Equipment in Greenville for hosting the District 5 contest and thank you to North Star Hardware and Implement for supplying tractors and technicians for the District 5 contest as well. Additional Versailles FFA members that participated in the practices and took the online test included: Jason Norton, Cory Timmerman, Kaleb Petitjean, Jeremiah Wagner, Isaiah Hess, Lucas Timmerman, Austin Spradlin, Greg Dircksen, Alex Dircksen, and Dawson Petitjean Cress. A special thank you to Nathan Mescher for coaching the team and Koenig Equipment and North Star Hardware and Implement for hosting the Versailles FFA for a practice.