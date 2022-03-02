Tri-Village begins Kindergarten registration for 2022-23

Staff report

NEW MADISON — Tri Village Elementary School is currently registering Kindergarten students for the 2022-2023 school year. Please go to our school web page and choose Tri-Village Elementary under the Schools tab.

If your student is currently attending Wee Patriot Preschool, please log into Final Forms and you will see your student. Select the blue box for registration for the 2022-2023 school year and select “lets get started.” You will then see your forms on the left hand side to complete.

All students must be registered by May 2, 2022.

STEP ONE — Complete the online Final Forms

1. When you click the Enroll Online button below, you will be taken to a page that has options for a parent to create an account or use an existing Final Forms account (this includes WeePats). If you have students who are currently enrolled in TV, please select login to access your account and click add new student. Creating an account allows you to complete the Final Forms process and allows you to update information in the registration forms if it should change in the future. Please make sure you are registering for the 2022-2023 school year.

2. Once you have created an account, you will be taken to Final Forms. Follow the instructions and complete all forms listed.

3. The elementary school secretary will contact you to schedule an enrollment appointment. If you do not have access to the internet, you can visit the school office and use the computers there.

All online final forms must be completed before a student may attend Tri-Village schools.

STEP TWO — Visit the office for a documention appointment

Mrs. Harrington, elementary school secretary, will reach out to you using the contact information provided in Final Forms to schedule a documentation appointment. The appointment should only last 15 minutes and is used to collect the required documents needed for enrollment. Parents should bring the following documents to their scheduled appointment and students will not be enrolled or screened for Kindergarten until documents are received:

* Certified Birth Certificate

* Immunization Records

* Proof of Residence

* Health Physical (forms available in school office to be completed by child’s physician before appointment)

* Custody Papers (if applicable)

* All special education/504 documents (if applicable)

STEP THREE — Kindergarten screening

Once you have completed your online Final Forms and the elementary office has the documentation listed above, then your child will need to attend a Kindergarten screening which will be held at the end of May to early June. The elementary secretary will contact parents/guardians to set up a screening one month ahead of time. Please contact Angie Harrington at 937-996-1511, option 3, if you should have any questions.