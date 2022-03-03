Hog barn blaze kills 2,000 hogs

By
Guest Contributor
-

Fire crews from 10 fire departments battled the flames from a large hog barn early Thursday morning in Darke County. Approximately 2,000 hogs were killed in the fire.

Reggie Young | WHIO

WHIO-TV

Guest Contributor

DARKE COUNTY — A barn housing 2,000 hogs was completely destroyed in a large fire Thursday morning, killing all animals inside, according to firefighters.

The fire was called out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of Coletown Lightsville Road, between Ansonia and Union City, Ohio, in Darke County.

The fire prompted a three-alarm response with firefighters from 10 area departments called to battle the flames.

The barn is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Additional details were unavailable.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR