DC Civic Theater to perform ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’

GREENVILLE — Darke County Civic Theater is gearing up to perform their seventh Annual Family Production. This year’s selection is entitled “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” and will be performed at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall (215 W. 4th Street, Greenville) on March 19 at 7 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m.

The fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are turned on their heads in this fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators (Christopher Chapa and Chelsea Jones) and several actors attempt to combine all 209 stories, ranging from classics like Snow White (Laura Shafer), Cinderella (Isa Costa), and Hansel (Jonathan Conway) and Gretel (Katelyn Conway) to more bizarre, obscure stories like The Girl Without Hands. This wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation has cast members as young as six years old, and the whole family is sure to enjoy this hilarious, madcap comedy.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.darkecountycivictheater.org or by visiting Final Bow (116 E. Third Street, Greenville) on Sunday, March 13 from 12 to 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 presale or will be available at the door for $10. Online ticket sales will include an additional credit card fee.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show, and there is no reserved seating.

Additional cast members include: Andrew Costa, Sam Costa, Sarah Crumrine, Gideon Duncan, Mariah Edwards, Bella Enicks, Parker Francis, Rachel Francis, Kennedy Guillozet, Sofia Harsh, Charlie Hunken, Erick Lee, Leah Lines, Vivian Lines, Jennifer Lovejoy, Rylee McMahan, Elizabeth Moss, Samuel Ploch, Adeline Rairden, Hannah Rairden, Jessica Setser, Isabella Shane, Georgia Wetzel, and Amelia Zimmer.

Crew members include: Christopher Chapa (Director), Connie DeSchepper (Assistant Director/Set Designer), Kylie Voisard (Lead Stage Manager), Lacey Snyder (Stage Manager/Set Designer), Kari Thompson (Stage Manager), Olivia Leeper (Lights and Sound), Nicole Scott (Box Office), and Mariah Edwards (Advertising).

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” is written by Don Zolidis and is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

Darke County Civic Theater is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) and all ticket sales will contribute to future productions.

For questions about the production, please reach out via email to [email protected] or visit our Facebook, Instagram or TikTok Page (@civictheater01)