Income tax deadine is quickly approaching

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The 2021 Income Tax deadline is approaching quickly.

2021 Greenville City Tax Returns are due by April 18, 2022, to avoid any late filing fees. Please note that the city building will have normal business hours and will not be open after 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, or Saturday, April 16 to prepare returns.

You may utilize the drop box located on the side of the building, mail your signed returns or file online through Tax Connect at www.cityofgreenville.org/tax

You will need your Greenville tax account number to file online. If you do not have this, contact our office for that information. Residents with non-taxable or no income are still required to file unless our office has prior proof of retirement or disability benefits.

When filing you will need your Federal 1040 Return and Schedule 1, W-2 Forms showing city tax withheld, 1099 Forms, if applicable, and your Federal Schedules if applicable.

There is a reminder that Unemployment Compensation reported on a 1099-G and money received as an Economic Impact Payment is not taxable by Greenville.