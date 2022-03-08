Decolores Montessori competes in Darke Science Day

Staff report
GREENVILLE — The Decolores Montessori School in Greenville, Ohio, attended the Darke County Science Day hosted by Greenville High School on March 1, 2022. All 21 students in grades 7 to 9 prepared a project for the event. The Decolores
Montessori students did an amazing job presenting with eight students receiving “Superior” ratings and will progress to district competition held at Edison Community College. Those receiving “Superior” ratings were Haley Miller, Micah Perry, Nevan Miley, Teddy Miller, Sam Condon, Kiersten Drew, Daniel Kerns, and Sam Dusek. Not only did Decolores students receive great ratings, they won a total of $1,150 in prize money, which was sponsored by area businesses and families. Prizes were awarded to the following:
1st Place Animal Science – Kiersten Drew
2nd Place Behavioral & Social Science – Daniel Kerns
1st Place Chemistry/Biology – Sam Condon
2nd Place Chemistry/Biology – Sam Dusek
3rd Place Chemistry/Biology – Robby Arling
1st Place Material Science – Riley McCartney
1st Place Microbiology – Nevan Miley
1st Place Plant Science – Micah Perry
2nd Place Plant Science – Teddy Miller
3rd Place Plant Science – Annabelle May
Project Award in Engineering – Haley Miller
Kiersten Drew also won a Whirlpool Special Prize and was the Grand Prize winner.
The event described five reasons to get involved with Science Day:
1. Satisfaction of completing a longer-term project
2. Resume builder
3. Career exploration
4. Enjoyment of studying the world around you
5. Awards/scholarships
Decolores wants to thank all of the sponsors, teachers, and students for the special event. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact 937-547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.