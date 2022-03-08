Decolores Montessori competes in Darke Science Day

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Decolores Montessori School in Greenville, Ohio, attended the Darke County Science Day hosted by Greenville High School on March 1, 2022. All 21 students in grades 7 to 9 prepared a project for the event. The Decolores

Montessori students did an amazing job presenting with eight students receiving “Superior” ratings and will progress to district competition held at Edison Community College. Those receiving “Superior” ratings were Haley Miller, Micah Perry, Nevan Miley, Teddy Miller, Sam Condon, Kiersten Drew, Daniel Kerns, and Sam Dusek. Not only did Decolores students receive great ratings, they won a total of $1,150 in prize money, which was sponsored by area businesses and families. Prizes were awarded to the following:

1st Place Animal Science – Kiersten Drew

2nd Place Behavioral & Social Science – Daniel Kerns

1st Place Chemistry/Biology – Sam Condon

2nd Place Chemistry/Biology – Sam Dusek

3rd Place Chemistry/Biology – Robby Arling

1st Place Material Science – Riley McCartney

1st Place Microbiology – Nevan Miley

1st Place Plant Science – Micah Perry

2nd Place Plant Science – Teddy Miller

3rd Place Plant Science – Annabelle May

Project Award in Engineering – Haley Miller

Kiersten Drew also won a Whirlpool Special Prize and was the Grand Prize winner.

The event described five reasons to get involved with Science Day:

1. Satisfaction of completing a longer-term project

2. Resume builder

3. Career exploration

4. Enjoyment of studying the world around you

5. Awards/scholarships

Decolores wants to thank all of the sponsors, teachers, and students for the special event. For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact 937-547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.