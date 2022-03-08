Arcanum man pleads no contest to charge

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man entered a no-contest plea Monday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Kris A. Clark, 56, of Arcanum, entered a no-contest plea for failure to notify a change of address, a felony of the fourth degree on Tuesday. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but an agreement not to disagree with the state’s facts on the case.

The plea implies there are enough facts for a guilty plea, but it is not given. Due to the nature of the plea, the reading of the facts was waived and the case moved on with the agreement that the facts would be accurate.

When sentenced, Clark could face a maximum of 11 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Post-prison, he would face a mandatory minimum of 18 months in supervision, but Clark could also face a maximum of three years under supervision as well.

He will be sentenced on April 18 and will continue his bond until then.

Cody A. Lavy, 37, of Union City, was sentenced on Monday for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Lavy has been incarcerated since late January and has been clean for five months, but he did admit to having pending charges against him in Indiana.

“I do have a charge in Indiana in Randolph County for possession. It is currently pending,” Lavy said.

Judge Hein sentenced Lavy to 80 days with 80 days credited with no supervision stating Indiana can take care of him how it wants.

Landon E. Brecht, 37, of Lima, pleaded not guilty via video conference between the jail and courthouse to possession of drugs, a felony of the first degree due to the amount found. If found guilty, Brecht faces anywhere from three to 11 years in prison and $10,000 to $20,000 fine.

He currently has two outstanding warrants. One is in Lancaster for felony theft, and the other is out of Winchester, Ind. for failure to appear. The court is continuing Brecht’s $20,000 bond, and his trial is set for April 26 through 27.

