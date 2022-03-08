It’s another girl for the Morris Family

Arcanum News for the week of March 7, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

A little angel arrived and nothing will ever be the same in the Morris family. Sydnee Madison Morris was born on Feb. 18 at 3:56 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and measuring 19 ¾ inches long to Jared and Heather (Healy) Morris and 4-year-old sister Navee Eileen Morris. Maternal grandparents are Dan and Johnna Healy, and late great-grandparents are Jerry an Eileen Hoffman. Paternal grandparents are Doug Morris, Deanna and Brad Troutwine. Great-grandparents are Gene Madison and Nelda Morris, Carol Peden, Barb and Tom Troutwine, all of Arcanum; and Richard and Carol Peden of Lynn; Indiana. Great-great-grandmother is 101-year old Earlene Morris of Gordon, Ohio. A baby girl arrives and just like that everything changes. The world gets bigger, hearts grow fuller and life means more because she is in it! Congratulations to the Morris family!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Gregg Brown from Abbottsville Monuments on March 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. Gregg Brown will giving a historical overview of how materials, technic, styles, and personal interest have changed grave markers over the years. From wooden markers to marble to granite and from large angels to favorite sports and using solar lighting. Abbottsville Monuments has been a family business since 1973. You may have an interesting story to tell about a tomb stone you know of or have seen. Join Gregg to learn why granite is better than marble, what can be done with laser, and much more. AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street in Arcanum.

SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency has announced that the third Annual Brick Street Block Party will be Aug. 12 and 13, 2022. They have been working hard behind the scenes and have put together an awesome committee for our third annual Brick Street Block Party! They are working diligently to book bands and activities for this years’ event. They hope everyone can make it out for a fun-filled weekend! If you would like to donate, sponsor, or volunteer for this years’ event please email or message us at [email protected] or [email protected]

Spring officially arrives on March 20 — ah, spring! This season brings increasing daylight, warming temperatures, and the rebirth of flora and fauna. The word equinox is derived from the Latin words meaning “equal night.” The spring and fall equinoxes are the only dates with equal daylight and dark as the sun crosses the celestial equator. At the equinoxes, the tilt of Earth relative to the sun is zero, which means that Earth’s axis neither points toward nor away from the sun.

March Madness officially starts this week with the first round of games later this week, are you ready to be inundated with nonstop basketball? Selection Sunday is to be held on March 13 — here we go fans! The 2022 men’s NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans. Selection Sunday for the men’s tournament is at 6 p.m. ET on March 13, 2022 on CBS.

Details on the upcoming 118th Arcanum High School Alumni Banquet — an invitation is now posted on the school website at www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us. EVERY ALUMNUS of

Arcanum is invited, but to save postage, they are not mailing everyone an invitation anymore. Due to the Covid pandemic this will be a combined honor year since the last event was in 2019. The honored classes will be for 75 years (1945, 46, and 47); for 50 years (1970, 71, and 72); and for 25 years (1995, 96 and 97). This year’s event will be held on April 9, 2022. If you would like to attend this year’s event or make a donation to the scholarship fund and/or didn’t get an invitation, you can contact Denise (Hangen) Swabb at 937-459-9081 or via email at [email protected] . This year’s distinguished alumni to be inducted will be Phillip Garbig and the honored alumni to be inducted is Mr. John Hennemyre. Members of the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board are Co-chairpersons Sally (Welbaum) Sharritts and Carolyn (Trentine) Hollinger, Helena (Minnich) Schlafman, Treasurer, Barbara (Hayes) Garrison, Secretary, Vickie (Troutwine) Rhodehamel, Membership Secretary, Denise (Hangen) Swabb, Brenda Lightner, and Linda (Hicks) Pease-Brown. The board is looking for new advisory board members, if you are interested in volunteering for next years’ event, please contact Denise at the above number or email.

The Father-Daughter Dance at Arcanum Schools was a well-attended event and a lot of fun for the young girls of our community on Friday night, Feb. 26. Attendance was well over 400 with all the little princesses on their dates with their Daddies all dressed up in their finest! What an exciting time for the little girls of our community. Many thanks to Mrs. Bobbi Wiseman and the school choirs for putting on this event and hosting such a nice time. I heard that Kona Ice, Tim Clopp Photography were also on hand to enrich the festivities, as well as a performance by the middle school choir.

“Let her sleep, for when she wakes she will move mountains.” ~Napoleon

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.” ~Shakespeare

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column.