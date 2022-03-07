DCF now accepting scholarship applications

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Seniors in the class of 2022 who attend a Darke County high school or are home-schooled in Darke County, may apply for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation (DCF). Deadline to apply is April 1, 2022. More than $175,000 will be awarded to students attending 4-year colleges, 2-year colleges, and shorter vocational programs. Approximately 60 percent of applicants usually receive an award.

Apply online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The following criteria is considered, not necessarily in this order: grades, ACT score, activities, essay, and financial need. Some awards do not need ACT score. Some awards are merit-based without regard to financial need.

Since 1987, the Darke County Foundation has awarded over $2.5 million to local students. As a community foundation, DCF is dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or e-mail [email protected]