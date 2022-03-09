Arrest made in child pornography case

Staff report

UNION CITY — A Union City man is in custody following an investigation into child pornography.

Jared F. Brown, age 50, was arrested by officers of the Union City Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on multiple charges stemming from a child pornography investigation.

The Union City Police Department received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that Brown uploaded child pornography using Instagram.

A search warrant was obtained and was executed at Brown’s residence. During the search warrant officer found multiple items of evidence, including over 40 videos of child pornography along with multiple images of child pornography. Several items were seized from the residence and will be sent for forensic evaluation. It is expected that upon the completion of the forensic devices that belong to Brown, that there will be several more videos and images located.

“Our agency will continue to investigate these heinous crimes. We will do all in our power to ensure Jared Brown is charged with all appropriate offenses as we continue our investigation,” UC Police Chief Mark Ater said. “It is our agency’s hope that Mr. Brown is held accountable for his actions. Our agency will continue to arrest and jail those individuals that commit crimes such as the ones Brown has committed. We will do our part in preventing children from being sexually exploited. We will also continue to work in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to put individuals behind bars.”

Brown was preliminarily charged with multiple felony counts, including obtaining matter harmful to juveniles which is a felony of the second degree. More charges will be presented to the Darke County Grand Jury.