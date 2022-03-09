Meadows is featured speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner

Staff report

GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Executive Committee (DCREC) met recently to finalize plans for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner. Mark Meadows will be the featured speaker at its April 25 event. Meadows served as chief of staff for President Donald J. Trump. He began the chief of staff position on March 31, 2020, continuing until the end of President Trump’s term.

“We are beyond thrilled to host Mark Meadows here in Darke County, which is definitely ‘Trump Country.’ This is a great opportunity for our many supporters to hear from a great Republican, who understands first-hand that the policies he helped craft put America first and is a far cry from what we are seeing in the White House today,” stated Katie DeLand, DCREC chairman.

Meadows was born in Verdun, France, at an Army field hospital. His father was in the U.S. Army, and his mother was a surgical nurse. He attended high school in the Tampa, Fla., area. Meadows graduated from the University of South Florida. He and his wife moved to North Carolina in 1986. Meadows served as Congressman from North Carolina’s 11th District before becoming chief of staff. While in Congress, he was a member of the Freedom Caucus.

Prior to his political career, Meadows worked as the customer service and public safety director for Tampa Electric, the founder of a small sandwich shop, and a real-estate developer.

The Darke County Republican Party has hosted a Lincoln Day Dinner for many years. This year’s event will be held at Romer’s Catering in Greenville on April 25. The evening will begin at 6 p.m., with a VIP Private Reception with Meadows, and will be followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost for the VIP Private Reception and Dinner is $50. Cost for only the dinner is $40. Premier tables seating eight are available for $450, which includes the VIP Private Reception, and dinner for each table attendee. All tickets must be paid for in advance.

For ticket purchase, or further information about this event, please visit www.darkegop.org or call Chairman DeLand at 937-424-7086.